Chelsea ready to pay €70m for big-name transfer, player also keen on the move

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay €70million to try to seal the transfer of Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international is also said to be keen on a move away from Juve after their struggles in recent months, according to a report from Todo Fichajes.

All in all, this sounds promising from a Chelsea point of view, even if Todo Fichajes’ report suggests that the club’s pursuit of De Ligt is down to the fact that Antonio Rudiger doesn’t look set to stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international has rejected several offers of a new contract, according to the report, and it seems he won’t be short of offers after his fine form for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Rudiger will be a tough player for Chelsea to replace, but fans will surely be optimistic about what De Ligt could offer the side.

The 22-year-old may not quite have shown his very best form for Juventus, but he was regarded as a real wonderkid during his time at former club Ajax.

If De Ligt can show that kind of form for Chelsea, he’d surely be a bargain for €70m, even if losing Rudiger in defence would still be a big blow.