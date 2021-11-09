Despite Aston Villa being stuck down in 16th place in the Premier League table and having lost their last five matches, the vacant manager’s job still appears to be a sought after position.

As one of the oldest and most storied teams in the English top-flight, the chance to restore the Villains to their former glories arguably does have some cachet.

Though nothing has been decided upon as yet, it’s looking as though the managerial race will be a two-horse battle between two former England colleagues at this point.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard, is interested in taking the position, and Villa will make an official approach soonest.

Were the former Liverpool captain to accept the role, it would bring a hugely successful period in Scotland to a premature end, and deny Gerrard the chance of winning back-to-back titles north of the border.

His former midfield partner for the national team, Frank Lampard, is also likely to jump at the chance, even though he’s being heavily linked with Premier League strugglers Norwich City.

“The Aston Villa job, for sure, is one that would interest him,” his uncle, Harry Redknapp, told the talkSPORT Breakfast show, cited by talkSPORT.

It’s debatable which of the pair would be more suited, given that Gerrard has enjoyed more success than his contemporary, but it’s Lampard that has the English top-flight and Championship experience.