Ed Woodward “counting down the days” to get out of Man Utd after leaving club in a “mess”, says ex-Red Devil

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has aimed a dig at Ed Woodward as he nears the end of his chaotic reign at Old Trafford.

Woodward has never been particularly popular as the club’s executive vice-chairman, and Chadwick admits that, although he’s done good and bad things in his time at Man Utd, he’s not leaving the Red Devils in a great position.

Still, the former United ace also told CaughtOffside that his old club’s poor fortunes in recent times can’t all be pinned on Woodward.

When asked about Woodward’s choice of managerial appointments and signings, Chadwick defended the departing club chief.

“Hiring the wrong managers…I think that’s a bit harsh,” Chadwick said. “Obviously Moyes came in on Sir Alex’s recommendation, and then he hired two big names, proven managers in Van Gaal and Mourinho, then brought back a club legend in Ole, who did a great job as a caretaker manager.

“I think this transfer window was also generally perceived as a positive one, even if for one reason or another it’s not quite happened yet for Sancho because of poor form. Varane’s also looked a great signing but has had injury problems, and Ronaldo’s scored goals, as we knew he would.

“The indecision now with the manager, you just feel Woodward is counting down the days to get out of Manchester United. It does seem like he’s leaving a bit of a mess, and I don’t think there’s a huge amount of United fans who’ll give him much credit. He’s done some good things at the club but he’s not leaving it in a fantastic place.

“I think the root cause of it is not getting results. Regardless of who’s in charge, regardless of what anyone at any level is doing, if the team is winning then the fans are happy, that’s what they pay their money to see. There was a positivity coming into this season, but now it seems to have gone full circle and it’s starting to feel like the end to Mourinho or Van Gaal’s end to their time at the club.”