Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The Portugal international has struggled in his time in La Liga, partly due to not looking an ideal fit for the tactics or style of play of Atletico manager Diego Simeone.

According to Todo Fichajes, Felix could now be edging closer towards a possible move away from the Spanish capital, and Man Utd are being tipped as contenders for his signature.

The 21-year-old was considered a real wonderkid during his time at Benfica, and it’s still possible he could revive his career if he joins the right club next.

United might end up being the best fit for Felix, especially due to the Cristiano Ronaldo connection.

Felix will know Ronaldo well from their time together at international level, and the veteran forward could be an ideal mentor for Felix at club level as well.

Todo Fichajes also mentions the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City as being in for Felix, so this won’t be an easy deal to get done.