Footballers often appear to think that they are above the law in certain scenarios, and Karim Benzema will probably be feeling that he is this evening.

The Real Madrid and France striker has been accused of being complicit in a blackmail plot involving his former international team-mate, Mathieu Valbuena.

Though nothing has been proven as yet, his future with the French national team is apparently already assured, and that does nothing for the image that French football will want to show the world.

Recently brought back to the side after a long absence, he’s set to stay there.

MORE: Liverpool love Arnaut

According to a tweet from Get French Football News, FFF President, Noel Le Graet, has told Le Parisien that, regardless of whether or not Benzema is convicted, it will not impact upon the decision-making process for selection to future France squads.

Breaking | FFF President Noël Le Graët tells Le Parisien that regardless of whether or not Karim Benzema is convicted of being complicit in the blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena, it will not impact the selection decision-making for him being in future France squads. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 9, 2021

So, footballing prowess evidently trumps justice.

Once again, football as a sport refuses to accept the most appropriate course of action which would be to ensure Benzema never plays for the French national team again if found guilty.

More Stories / Latest News Former England colleagues set to go head-to-head for the Aston Villa job Rio Ferdinand questions whether Man United are attractive enough for West Ham’s Declan Rice Video: ‘Hit the big red panic button’ – Danny Mills isn’t happy with Aston Villa’s knee-jerk reaction

The silence greeting Le Graet’s decision speaks volumes.