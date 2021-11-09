For some while now, Gary Neville has been seen to be something of a cheerleader for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Though the former Man United right-back has been scathing of certain aspects, he’s refused to throw his former team-mate under the bus, unlike Rio Ferdinand has done this week.

A narrative being perpetuated that Neville is only backing the Norwegian because of their friendship was highlighted by a user of Twitter as being untrue, giving examples as to why that isn’t the case.

Neville took the opportunity to RT it and also issued a response when asked when he would be throwing in the towel on the current manager.

To Neville’s credit, when looking back over those old tweets, it’s clear that he has always retained backing for the current incumbent of the Old Trafford hot-seat.

Never. Thank you for asking though ? https://t.co/z5Xr4KGGWu — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 9, 2021

Rather than being seen as a knee-jerk pundit, a common theme of giving manager’s time has come to the fore.

This narrative that @GNev2 is only backing Ole because he’s his mate needs to stop. It’s doing my head in. pic.twitter.com/1vxR1769tj — Colin MUFC???? (@colinmufc2) November 9, 2021

Some could argue of course that Solskjaer has been given more than enough time to turn things around.

If things get too much worse, there could be some action in terms of relieving Solskjaer of his duties, but as of this moment, he would appear to retain the support of the board and his old colleague.