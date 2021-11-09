Guardiola admits Barcelona remain attractive amid Sterling interest

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his former club Barcelona remains an attractive place to play.

Guardiola’s words come amid the reported interest for Man City and England winger Raheem Sterling.

Via Fabrizio Romano, the 50-year-old spoke to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportive and said he wasn’t sure whether Barcelona were truly interested in his player or not but sounded resigned to Sterling leaving if Barcelona came in with a bid.

You can see Romano’s tweet below.

Guardiola, also a former player for the Blaugrana, managed the club between 2008 and 2012, forging what many believe to be the greatest team of all time during that period.

While Barcelona have had success both domestically and in the Champions League since Guardiola left, they have been on a downward spiral for some time culminating in the on pitch and financial disasters the club have caused themselves this year.

More Stories / Latest News
“He’s got a Robert Pires vibe” – Arsenal star earns big praise from Rio Ferdinand
Pros and cons of Brendan Rodgers becoming the next Man United manager
Another headache for Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as injury could rule Paul Pogba out until 2022

The club have recently appointed Xavi, a key part of Guardiola’s successful teams when he was playing, to become the new head coach after they sacked Ronald Koeman following a very poor start to the season that see’s them under threat of being knocked out of the Champions League before the group stage is even over and sees them sitting in ninth in La Liga, 11 points behind first.

More Stories Pep Guardiola Raheem Sterling Ronald Koeman Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.