Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his former club Barcelona remains an attractive place to play.

Guardiola’s words come amid the reported interest for Man City and England winger Raheem Sterling.

Via Fabrizio Romano, the 50-year-old spoke to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportive and said he wasn’t sure whether Barcelona were truly interested in his player or not but sounded resigned to Sterling leaving if Barcelona came in with a bid.

Pep Guardiola on Barça interest for Raheem Sterling: “Honestly I have no idea. But if Barcelona are interested in any of our players, I’m convinced they can get them. Barça continues to be attractive, more than attractive…”, he told @mundodeportivo. ? #FCB #MCFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 9, 2021

Guardiola, also a former player for the Blaugrana, managed the club between 2008 and 2012, forging what many believe to be the greatest team of all time during that period.

While Barcelona have had success both domestically and in the Champions League since Guardiola left, they have been on a downward spiral for some time culminating in the on pitch and financial disasters the club have caused themselves this year.

The club have recently appointed Xavi, a key part of Guardiola’s successful teams when he was playing, to become the new head coach after they sacked Ronald Koeman following a very poor start to the season that see’s them under threat of being knocked out of the Champions League before the group stage is even over and sees them sitting in ninth in La Liga, 11 points behind first.