“I feel good” – Barcelona ace discusses his emotions on returning to Brazil national team

FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho was one of the surprise call-ups to the Brazil national team for this FIFA international window. The 29-year-old has dealt with various injuries in his tenure with the Spanish club, but this season appears to be his best with the La Liga side.

Ahead of the Seleção’s game against Colombia, Coutinho spoke with the Brazilian media at a press conference. One of the first questions asked to the Barcelona man was his return to the national team since he hasn’t appeared since 2020.

“I feel good. Staying down for nine months is not easy. But since I started playing again, I don’t feel pain, uncomfortable. I am very happy to return to the national team. I always look at it as if it were my first time. It’s an honor to wear this shirt,” Coutinho said.

Coutinho has made 11 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring one goal. Despite the call-up, the Brazil international continues to search for consistent playing time with the Spanish club.

The La Liga side sacked manager Ronald Koeman, and now Coutinho will have a clean slate to impress Xavi Hernández. The midfielder stated that Xavi is going to do an excellent job as the new boss of Barcelona.

“I know he’s a great guy. I’m sure he’ll do a great job at Barcelona,” Coutinho said. “I hope he can be very successful with the group we have.”

If Coutinho wants to have more call-ups leading to the World Cup next year he’ll need to remain healthy and hope that Xavi can provide him with minutes to stay in rhythm.