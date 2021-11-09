“I think it’s a great idea” – Former midfielder endorses the idea of a World Cup every two years

There’s some controversy brewing in the FIFA World Cup as there are those pushing for the tournament to occur every two years rather than the current cycle of every four.

Marca relayed the comments made by former midfielder Javier Mascherano, who applauded the idea and stated that the federations should talk to players and coaches over this plan.

“As a player, I would love to be able to play the World Cup every two years. It is important to talk with players and coaches because they are the ones in the environment, it is very interesting to know their opinions,” Mascherano said.

“I think it’s a great idea, but we need to explain it. You have to listen to Arsene (Wenger) and those who are trying to change the schedule because you need to think ahead, we have to make some changes.”

However, the idea is seeing plenty of pushback as CONMEBOL was one of the federations stating that such a move is unnecessary. The governing body of South American football has said that it would throw out the 100 years of international football history.

“CONMEBOL supports the World Cup currently in force, with its deadlines and classification systems, because it has proven to be a successful model, based on sporting excellence and that rewards effort, talent, and work. planned.”

This isn’t the first time there’s been some push to change the football system, as earlier this year, clubs were gathering together for the European Super League. Still, that idea didn’t last too long as fans didn’t want the concept of clubs not earning positions in tournaments without any merit.