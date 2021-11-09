Arsenal given possible avenue towards smart swap transfer

Arsenal may reportedly have been given the opportunity to clinch a superb signing as part of a swap deal.

The Gunners signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in the summer after he impressed on loan at the club last season, but his second stint in north London isn’t quite going as planned.

Although the Norway international is clearly a top talent, he’s struggling for playing time in Mikel Arteta’s side at the moment, and Todo Fichajes suggest he wants to return to Real Sociedad, another team where he spent time on loan.

Some Arsenal fans might be slightly concerned by this surprising piece of transfer news, but there might also be a silver lining as the report suggests Alexander Isak could become involved due to the strong relationship between the two clubs.

The talented young Sweden international has impressed with Sociedad in recent times and Arsenal would undoubtedly do well to sign him as a long-term replacement for the ageing and out-of-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

If there’s a chance Arsenal could swap Odegaard for Isak, that would surely be the right move by the Gunners.

As talented as Odegaard can be when he’s at his best, AFC have other similar players and seem to be doing just fine without him being involved that regularly at the moment, whereas Isak could take the team to a new level.