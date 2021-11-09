Manchester United star’s brothers slams pundits for “double standards”

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The brother of Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has hit out at club legends and pundits Roy Keane and Paul Scholes.

Scott Lingard posted on Instagram that he felt the pair were being unfair with some of their analysis, with Keane notably saying he would’ve smashed into someone in the Manchester Derby.

Lingard’s brother pointed out that Scholes was having a go at Pogba for doing precisely that just a couple of weeks ago.

“Didn’t know Sky show live training sessions now,” Scott said on Instagram. “Keane just said go smash someone. Pogba did it last week and got killed for it by Scholes. Double standards.”

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Marcus Rashford receives MBE from Prince William
Man United considering transfer swoop for youngster who could be ideal Cristiano Ronaldo successor
Brendan Rodgers tipped to make Leicester City star his first signing for Manchester United

He added:  “Stop reading into these pundits!!! Still waiting for G.Nev to talk about body language…Oh I forgot he will only say that about the players.”

It’s been a difficult season for Man Utd and this just shows how toxic the atmosphere at the club is becoming.

More Stories Jesse Lingard Paul Scholes Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.