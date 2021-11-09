The brother of Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has hit out at club legends and pundits Roy Keane and Paul Scholes.

Scott Lingard posted on Instagram that he felt the pair were being unfair with some of their analysis, with Keane notably saying he would’ve smashed into someone in the Manchester Derby.

Lingard’s brother pointed out that Scholes was having a go at Pogba for doing precisely that just a couple of weeks ago.

“Didn’t know Sky show live training sessions now,” Scott said on Instagram. “Keane just said go smash someone. Pogba did it last week and got killed for it by Scholes. Double standards.”

He added: “Stop reading into these pundits!!! Still waiting for G.Nev to talk about body language…Oh I forgot he will only say that about the players.”

It’s been a difficult season for Man Utd and this just shows how toxic the atmosphere at the club is becoming.