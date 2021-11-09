“Leaves camp healthy” – USMNT manager says he won’t risk the health of Chelsea ace during World Cup qualifying matches

After missing the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in October, Chelsea FC forward Christian Pulisic will return to the United States national team following his ankle injury.

Despite Pulisic returning to Chelsea for their UEFA Champions League match against Malmö FF, the 23-year-old only has two games under his belt since coming back from injury.

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter understands the concerns that Chelsea has. During his press conference with the media, the American tactician made it known he won’t push Pulisic to the point where he’ll risk him not leaving healthy back to London.

“I think the important thing is that Christian leaves camp healthy and ready to play for Chelsea. That will be the first and most relevant thing on our minds,” Berhalter said.

“Later, already in the concentration, we will see at what moment he is, and we will see exactly what his role will be. For this reason, we have not determined what his role will be, but you can be sure that he will participate in these matches.”

AS speculates that With the excellent for of RB Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson, Valencia’s Yunus Musah, and Lille OSC’s Timothy Weah, they can rely on other players to start in Pulisic place.

The Chelsea forward is not projected to be part of the starting eleven in their home rivalry match when welcoming Mexico to Cincinnati and their away fixture when they face Jamaica in Kingston.