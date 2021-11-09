He’s still only 21 years of age, but Manchester City youngster, Phil Foden, is one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League.

Still only making his way at international level at present, it surely won’t be long before Gareth Southgate makes him a fixture in the starting line-up for England.

During training on Tuesday with the national team, Foden showed again what he’s all about with an astonishing finish, showing that he’s as natural a finisher as England have had in years.