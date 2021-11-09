Man United owner has final say on future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer will have the final say on the future of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Italian Journalist Fabrizio Romano, Glazer, who co-chairs United with his brother Avram Glazer, will have the final say on what the club will do with Solskjaer.

The news comes days after another disappointing defeat at the hands of a big rival, with the losses to Manchester City last Saturday and the crushing defeat by Liverpool two weeks before piling on the pressure for Solskjaer and his team.

As a result, there have been numerous rumours about who could replace the Norwegian, but Romano has reported that United’s board have not offered a contract to anyone and have not been in talks to do so.

You can see Romano’s report below.

United and Joel Glazer are running out of time to appoint a new manager if they do not believe Solskjaer can turn the situation around.

The January window is fast approaching and with the current trajectory of the club they will find it tough in the top four race if they do not sort their form out after the upcoming international break.

