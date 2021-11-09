Another headache for Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as injury could rule Paul Pogba out until 2022

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could reportedly be out for 8-10 weeks after picking up an injury during France training.

The France international hasn’t had a key role to play for the Red Devils lately due to being suspended, and he’s now also facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, according to RMC Sport.

This gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer another major headache amid his team’s difficult run of form, as it begs the question about what his approach to his midfield should be until Pogba returns.

Donny van de Beek will surely have more of a chance to show what he can do now, but one imagines there will also be plenty of transfer gossip involving possible replacements for Pogba in the transfer market.

Paul Pogba has picked up a bad injury for France
The likes of Declan Rice (the Independent) and Yves Bissouma (the Transfer Window Podcast) have been linked as United targets in recent times, and could be ideal to fill the void left by Pogba.

Hopefully Pogba can get back to his best after this bad injury, but it’s surely going to be some time before he can influence games the way MUFC would ideally want him to.

