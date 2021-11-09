Manchester United defender Phil Jones is reportedly being eyed up as a transfer target for a long list of clubs, including Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

The Red Devils will surely be offloading Jones at some point in the near future after his total lack of playing time in recent years.

A report in the Sun states that as many as 13 clubs are now interested in a loan move for Jones, with Watford one of the Premier League sides keen on him, while Championship clubs want him too.

Among those is Derby, who are currently managed by former Man Utd captain Rooney, who played alongside Jones for a number of years at Old Trafford.

Jones will surely be jumping at the chance to leave United as soon as possible after his lack of playing time and after becoming something of a joke figure at the club.

The former England international recently hit out at the fans who send him abuse on social media after giving an interview discussing how it affected his mental health.

“Every footballer has a tag and unfortunately mine is, ‘Let’s have a laugh at him’,” Jones told the Times.

“But — and I say this in the nicest possible way — I know who’ll have the last laugh.

“I’m proud of my career and when it finishes and I’m enjoying my life — and by the way I’m super fortunate that I’ll be able to do that, because footballers are fortunate — [the keyboard warriors] will still be in their mum’s spare bedroom, sipping Diet Pepsi that’s flat, eating a Pot Noodle, sitting in their boxers, tweeting.”