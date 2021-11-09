It’s only been a day since former West Ham and Manchester United star, Rio Ferdinand, appeared to change his mind about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position with the Red Devils.

Now the ex-centre-back is questioning whether United target, Declan Rice, would want to move to Old Trafford, given the way in which his current employers are performing.

Nothing like changing your mind depending on which way the wind blows.

Ferdinand is right of course. West Ham have enjoyed a storming start to the campaign and look good value for their current position of third in the table.

“He’s arguably been the best midfielder in the country. He has dominated games, he’s played with maturity,” Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel, cited by the Daily Star.

“The Euros, something’s clicked with him different. His game management, the way he can change the pace of the game at times.

“When I was at West Ham I always felt I could go to the top and there were more levels in me, and I think Declan probably feels the same.

“But why’s he going to want to leave West Ham right now? They’re third in the league.”

If the Hammers are able to make the Champions League, the only possible reason that Rice could then still insist on a move away would be because of squad depth potentially being better elsewhere.

The other issue he could be looking at of course is the lack of game time that some new signings have found once signing on the dotted line with the club.

Though no one’s place should be guaranteed, both Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek must be wondering what on earth they need to do in order to be picked from the start of games.

If Solskjaer is to be kept on, then where does he see Rice fitting within his XI and how will that impact upon the rest of the squad?

Questions that Rice will undoubtedly want answers to too.