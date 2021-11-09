As we hurtle towards the end of the year, it’s almost time to crown a new Ballon d’Or.

However, one of the most annoying things about social media are the supposed leaks for awards ceremonies such as the one to anoint the best player in the world.

The desire to be first to break the news has become the news in itself, and it can lead to those looking for the exclusive ending up with egg on their faces.

Depending on which outlet you believe, either Robert Lewandowski or Lionel Messi have won the 2021 gong.

There are plenty of other players that could lay claim, but those two appear to be the names most readily associated at this point.

However, one of the organisers has completely rebuffed any supposed breaking news that has gone before.

“That’s a lot of bull**** we’ve seen in the past ten days. A big bluff,” Pascal Ferre, who edits France Football magazine which award the Ballon d’Or, said to Bild, cited by the Mirror.