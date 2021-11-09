Brendan Rodgers to Manchester United? It could be on the cards before too long, and various outlets are now speculating over what the deal could mean.

Rodgers has done impressive work at Leicester City and it would be intriguing to see him back at a big six club after previously having a mixed spell in charge of United’s arch rivals Liverpool.

The Northern Irish tactician would do well to keep some of the players who’ve served him well at Leicester, though, with big names like Youri Tielemans and James Maddison sure to fit in well at Old Trafford.

According to the Manchester Evening News, however, Rodgers’ top target would more likely be Foxes ace Wilfred Ndidi.

The Nigeria international has been linked with the Red Devils in the past, and it would hardly be surprising if Rodgers was keen to follow up that interest if he took over.

Ndidi could be just what United need to replace the struggling Fred in midfield after the poor start to this season.

Former MUFC ace Luke Chadwick recently told CaughtOffside he thinks Ndidi could be a target for his old club, saying: “Ndidi is a bit of a shining light at Leicester, he does that defensive midfield job really well, covers a lot of ground, uses the ball really effectively.

“There’s been a lot of attention on that position for United and you do imagine a signing will happen at some stage, if not in January then at the end of the season. Ndidi certainly fits the bill and I’m sure if the finances are there then he’d be a target.

“Ndidi certainly seems like one to keep an eye on. He’s made a very promising start to his Premier League career and I’m sure he’s someone United will have been keeping tabs on.”