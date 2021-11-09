The story of West Ham United’s season so far is one of consistent success, built upon hard work and desire.

There’s certainly been no luck as far as them moving up into third in the Premier League table is concerned, the Hammers have deserved it.

Ditto their quarter-final berth in the Carabao Cup and an expected knockout stage placing in the Europa League.

To this point, everything has gone according to plan and has been executed perfectly, but one of the main reasons for the same is a lack of injuries to key players.

That’s all changed with the confirmation by the official West Ham website that Angelo Ogbonna has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Whilst no time limit for his return has been specified, his season is likely to be over, and that presents a real issue for the east Londoners.

If there’s one thing that David Moyes doesn’t have in his squad it’s strength in depth. The one area where those clubs in and around the Hammers are a lot stronger.

As the season progresses, the board have to back the Scot to the hilt, or risk undoing all of the good work from the opening few months of the 2021/22 campaign.