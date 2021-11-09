With Aston Villa languishing down towards the bottom of the Premier League table, the club’s hierarchy clearly felt that a change was needed managerially.

Dean Smith, who had done a wonderful job with the Villains, despite a poor start to this season, was quickly dispensed with, and that’s not a decision that has sat well with everyone.

TalkSPORT pundit, Danny Mills, believes that the board of the club have acted in haste and made a bad judgment call.