It’s not a great moment for Manchester United, coming off the back of two devastating losses to local rivals, Liverpool and Manchester City.

The pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is increasing by the week, and the Red Devils need to batten down the hatches and adopt a siege mentality in the next few matches to ensure they get some positive results.

In many respects, performances are secondary to the need for putting three points on the board.

A recent injury to midfielder, Paul Pogba, appears to only have added to the Norwegian’s woes, however, it could actually be a blessing in disguise.

If recent transfer rumours, such as this one from ESPN cited by Metro, are to be believed, then the Frenchman could be on the move next summer in any event.

RMC Sport cited by the Daily Star, suggest that Pogba will be out of action for between eight and 10 weeks.

That gives Solskjaer ample time to look at his formations and the players that he can utilise in Pogba’s absence.

Theoretically, by the time the Frenchman is ready to return, United should’ve seen how well suited they are to playing without him, and it may be that he’s unable to break back into the starting XI.

If he were then to leave at season’s end, Solskjaer will know his side are much better equipped to deal with that precise scenario.