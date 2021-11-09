Video: The moment Paul Pogba cried out in pain after injury in France training

There’s more bad news for Manchester United as Paul Pogba looks to have picked up a painful-sounding injury in France training.

Watch the video clip below as Pogba takes a shot on the training pitch before appearing to cry out in pain after making contact with the ball…

Pogba then hobbles off, escorted by France’s staff, with the report stating there’ll be further updates on the 28-year-old’s condition later.

This is far from ideal for Man Utd, however, with Pogba currently out suspended for domestic games and the team looking a bit of a mess all over the pitch.

