Video: The moment Paul Pogba cried out in pain after injury in France training

There’s more bad news for Manchester United as Paul Pogba looks to have picked up a painful-sounding injury in France training.

Watch the video clip below as Pogba takes a shot on the training pitch before appearing to cry out in pain after making contact with the ball…

? | The moment Paul Pogba suffered an injury in training with France pic.twitter.com/jGHJYQLb6H — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 9, 2021

Pogba then hobbles off, escorted by France’s staff, with the report stating there’ll be further updates on the 28-year-old’s condition later.

This is far from ideal for Man Utd, however, with Pogba currently out suspended for domestic games and the team looking a bit of a mess all over the pitch.