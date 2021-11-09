Sheer desperation from Solskjaer as Man United summer signing being coached in new position

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United reportedly still have high hopes for summer signing Jadon Sancho despite his slow start to life at Old Trafford.

The England international has struggled since joining Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund this summer, and it remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the man to get the best out of him.

If anything, the latest on Sancho’s situation in a report from The Athletic suggests very much the opposite, with Solskjaer supposedly having his coaches work on training Sancho as a wing-back.

Given that Sancho looked like one of the finest attacking midfield players in Europe at Dortmund and that that was the basis for his £73m move (fee via BBC Sport) to Old Trafford, it seems bizarre to now be trying to find a new role for him.

Jadon Sancho to switch to wing-back for Man Utd?
More Stories / Latest News
Man United accused of signing Cristiano Ronaldo “for clicks” as pundit insists he won’t win them trophies
Brendan Rodgers backed to get “an immediate reaction” out of Manchester United if he gets the job
Manchester United ace could be reunited with club legend in potential January transfer

United could undoubtedly benefit from a more attack-minded wing-back than Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose form has been poor this season, but the former Crystal Palace man was another expensive Solskjaer purchase.

All in all, this just reflects even more badly on the Norwegian tactician, who seems to have no idea what to do with the players he has, most of whom are now his signings.

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Jadon Sancho Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.