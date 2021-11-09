Sheer desperation from Solskjaer as Man United summer signing being coached in new position

Manchester United reportedly still have high hopes for summer signing Jadon Sancho despite his slow start to life at Old Trafford.

The England international has struggled since joining Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund this summer, and it remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the man to get the best out of him.

If anything, the latest on Sancho’s situation in a report from The Athletic suggests very much the opposite, with Solskjaer supposedly having his coaches work on training Sancho as a wing-back.

Given that Sancho looked like one of the finest attacking midfield players in Europe at Dortmund and that that was the basis for his £73m move (fee via BBC Sport) to Old Trafford, it seems bizarre to now be trying to find a new role for him.

United could undoubtedly benefit from a more attack-minded wing-back than Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose form has been poor this season, but the former Crystal Palace man was another expensive Solskjaer purchase.

All in all, this just reflects even more badly on the Norwegian tactician, who seems to have no idea what to do with the players he has, most of whom are now his signings.