Former international colleagues in the England squad, Alan Shearer didn’t hold back from answering a question honestly when it was asked by Gary Neville for his Overlap interview series.

As with similar interviews that the former Manchester United star has undertaken with the likes of Harry Kane and Roy Keane, Shearer had to answer a series of quick fire questions.

When asked who was the toughest defender that he’d played against, Shearer replied “not you,” leading to hysterics from both ex-professionals.