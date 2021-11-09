Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has vowed to give struggling loan signing Saul Niguez his chance in the first-team despite a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Saul looked an exciting addition to Tuchel’s squad this summer as he joined on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid, but he’s barely played so far and hasn’t looked the part when he has been on the pitch.

This has led to outlets like La Razon suggesting the Spain international’s future at the club is already in serious doubt, with the Blues supposedly already deciding not to keep him.

This may not be the case, however, as the Telegraph now report that Tuchel has assured Saul he’ll get the chance to impress again this season.

The report states that Saul could now use the international break to work directly with the Chelsea manager on the training ground, as he won’t be joining up with his country for this period.

The 26-year-old has shown in the past what a talent he is, so CFC fans will hope he can still turn things around for himself in the near future.

Still, with hindsight it’s perhaps a surprise Saul was made a priority target this summer as Chelsea already had a number of quality options in that area of the pitch in the form of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley are also decent backup options, so it’s not a surprise that Saul has struggled to get much playing time so far, but fans will no doubt be hoping he now takes his chance to win over Tuchel.