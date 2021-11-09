(Video) Derby County takeover finished as investors withdraw interest

Derby County could set be set to enter a fresh set of financial troubles after interest from investors was withdrawn.

Sandy and James Easdale, who had been interested in taking over the Championship club have withdrawn a bid to take over, citing an “unworkable” timescale in which to appropriately cover the clubs issues and value it properly.

Sandy and James Easdale are also both former shareholders in Rangers Football Club. This news will undoubtedly come as a blow to Derby as they look for a way out of their financial troubles that have plagued the opening half of their season.

On the pitch Wayne Rooney’s men are doing fairly well all things considered. While they do remain in rooted to the bottom thanks to the 12 point deduction they received earlier in the season, they are only nine points away from a safety spot and would be a comfortable six points ahead of the drop zone without the point penalty.

This situation could definitely be turned around so long as they keep plugging away.

