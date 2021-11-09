(Video) Marcus Rashford receives MBE from Prince William

Marcus Rashford has finally received his MBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle

The Manchester United forward was announced to be getting an MBE on the Queen’s birthday honours list last year, and has finally been honoured by receiving his MBE award in person after campaigning vigorously for the government to change it’s policies on free school meals.

In light of this the 24-year-old received the honour for services to vulnerable children.

You can watch the full video below.

Rashford has campaigned extensively to raise awareness and funds for children in food poverty, and has lobbied the government to provide for support for children affected by this horrible epidemic.

His campaign made big headlines when he forced a government U-turn over free school meals during the height of the Coronavirus pandemic that would have cut meals for 1.3million children across the UK.

