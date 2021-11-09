Paul Merson believes that getting a job such as Aston Villa in the Premier League would be very appealing to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Merson, an Arsenal legend, told Sky Sports that the Premier League will always be appealing to managers, and said that Gerrard must be thinking of getting job like the one at Aston Villa for the future of his career.

? "Everybody wants to manage in the Premier League." Paul Merson says Steven Gerrard getting a job like Aston Villa in the Premier League would be very appealing to the Rangers boss pic.twitter.com/IPqWkWp4EH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 9, 2021

Gerrard won the league title with Rangers last season, stopping Celtic from claiming 10 titles in a row. A run that came about after Rangers were relegated down from the Scottish Premiership due to going into administration and subsequently liquidation.

Rangers are currently four points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but Gerrard has struggled in Europe this season with his Champions.

Gerrard has been the subject of speculation of taking over at some of the other clubs in the Premier League after his spell with Rangers concludes.