Tottenham are reportedly ready to overtake Arsenal in the race to seal the transfer of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic this January.

The Serbia international has rejected offers of a new contract with the Serie A side and now has a host of suitors after impressing in the Italian top flight in recent times.

Spurs could now be strong contenders for Vlahovic’s signature as reports state they’re ready to pay £60million to bring him to north London.

Arsenal have also been strongly linked with the talented 21-year-old, though it’s been suggested he has his doubts over a move to the Emirates Stadium and wants to keep other options open.

Although there’s also been some mention of Liverpool being in for Vlahovic, latest reports suggest it’s Tottenham who are ready to make a strong move for him.

Antonio Conte has just taken over as manager and is set to be given plenty of financial backing in the transfer market.

Spurs know that Conte will want to be given a better squad to work with, and it seems Vlahovic is emerging as one of the club’s priorities ahead of the winter.

This makes sense after Harry Kane’s worrying dip in form so far this season.