Tottenham ready to pay £60million to beat Arsenal to exciting transfer

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are reportedly ready to overtake Arsenal in the race to seal the transfer of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic this January.

The Serbia international has rejected offers of a new contract with the Serie A side and now has a host of suitors after impressing in the Italian top flight in recent times.

Spurs could now be strong contenders for Vlahovic’s signature as reports state they’re ready to pay £60million to bring him to north London.

Arsenal have also been strongly linked with the talented 21-year-old, though it’s been suggested he has his doubts over a move to the Emirates Stadium and wants to keep other options open.

Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with Tottenham, Arsenal and other top clubs
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United ace could be reunited with club legend in potential January transfer
Another success story for Chelsea’s academy as wonderkid attracts transfer interest from PL clubs
Arsenal star lets Arteta off the hook as he hints he’s changed his mind over Gunners future

Although there’s also been some mention of Liverpool being in for Vlahovic, latest reports suggest it’s Tottenham who are ready to make a strong move for him.

Antonio Conte has just taken over as manager and is set to be given plenty of financial backing in the transfer market.

Spurs know that Conte will want to be given a better squad to work with, and it seems Vlahovic is emerging as one of the club’s priorities ahead of the winter.

This makes sense after Harry Kane’s worrying dip in form so far this season.

More Stories Dusan Vlahovic

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. He is good if you wanna replace Giroud. But if you want Aubameyang style agility and speed, En-nesri or Jonathan David are better choices.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.