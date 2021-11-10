Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey as he’s made available by the Serie A giants.

The Wales international has struggled to show his best form during his time in Turin, despite previously being a star player for Arsenal during his time in the Premier League.

Newcastle now hope to bring Ramsey back to England, with Juve looking for buyers for the under-performing 30-year-old.

Even if Ramsey isn’t quite playing at his best right now, it’s easy to see why Newcastle’s new owners might view him as a tempting big-name signing to target as they look to make a statement in the transfer market.

NUFC fans would surely feel Ramsey is an upgrade on their current players in that area of the pitch, even if he’s not quite at Juventus’ level.

Everton are also being linked with Ramsey ahead of January, while there’s also been talk of possible interest from West Ham in the past.