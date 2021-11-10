There’s little doubt that Antonio Conte has got a huge job on his hands if he wants to ensure that Tottenham Hotspur are back challenging for the game’s biggest honours.

The north Londoners appeared to be heading for greatness under Mauricio Pochettino before Daniel Levy’s knee-jerk reaction spent Spurs spiralling.

Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo were never going to work as suitable replacements, but Conte is a completely different kettle of fish.

A proven winner, it could even be said that he’s an upgrade on Pochettino.

According to The Athletic, one of the first things that he intends to do is stop certain players having ketchup and mayo with their meals.

Though amusing on the face of it, the Italian needs to be a lot more hard line than that if he wants to get instant results.

That’s because long-term isn’t something that Conte does, and if he can’t get the best from his charges soonest, then he’ll not hang around.

Woe betide any players that don’t toe the line and accede to his whims either.