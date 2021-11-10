Although optimism seems to have replaced resignation at Barcelona with the appointment of Xavi Hernandez, things won’t change at Camp Nou overnight, and almost certainly not until the opening of the January transfer window.

The new year gives the Catalan club the opportunity to perhaps bring in some loan signings if they can make the finances work.

Well stocked in defence and midfield, it’s in attack where all of Barca’s concerns remain at present, due in no small part to an injury crisis.

To that end, MARCA believe they have identified the three players that the club will go after in January.

MORE: Robbie Fowler’s anger

Manchester City star, Raheem Sterling is believed to be one option, although once Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati are fully fit, there isn’t really a place for him in the side.

Ditto Edinson Cavani at Manchester United.

A goalscorer supreme he may be, but he isn’t a Barcelona type player, and the La Liga giants should’ve learned their lesson from the season that Cavani’s former PSG colleague, Zlatan Ibrahimovic spent in Catalonia.

It was an experiment with a target man that just didn’t work.

More Stories / Latest News Brendan Rodgers is the perfect fit for Man United and the perfect scenario may be approaching Declan Rice’s England decision shows contempt for the national team Video: Scott Minto names the London club he expects to finish fourth in the Premier League

The only link that makes sense is with Chelsea’s Timo Werner. Quick, sharp and diminutive, he would be precisely the type of forward to ensure success in the second half of the season.