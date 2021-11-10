The pressure is continuing to build on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite the fact that there is some respite for the Norwegian thanks to the international break.

Another poor performance against Manchester City means that the United hierarchy can no longer turn a blind eye to the problem that is staring them directly in the face.

According to the Mirror, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers is the top target for the Red Devils should they decide to, however regrettably, wield the axe on Solskjaer.

United now feel there’s a good chance that Rodgers would come as there is a clause in his Leicester contract that he can move to a team that’s in the Champions League.

Given how poor United have been under Solskjaer, there’s unlikely to be any issues from supporters over Rodgers’ previous Liverpool allegiance.

Anyone that follows Premier League football can see Rodgers’ managerial acumen and trajectory for themselves.

There’s still a long way to go before a deal can even be talked about of course, but the perfect storm may not be too far away in breaking.