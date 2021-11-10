“So inept it was scary” – Pundit slams Man Utd for being “frightened” against Man City

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has not held back with his brutal assessment of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have been in desperately poor form recently, and Burley was thoroughly unimpressed with their “frightened” performance in their 2-0 home defeat against rivals Manchester City.

It was more one-sided than the score-line suggested, and it also followed Man Utd’s recent 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Watch below as Burley described United’s performance as “inept” and hit out at Solskjaer for the way he conducted himself in his post-match interview as well, suggesting that the Norwegian tactician looked lost for words at what he’d seen…

More Stories / Latest News
Next Man Utd manager: Reporter provides update on five names linked with the job
Liverpool rival Real Madrid for potential €35m transfer, but stats suggest they should think twice
West Ham lining up transfer swoop for son of big-name manager

Most MUFC fans will surely agree with Burley’s assessment here, even if Solskjaer remains a popular figure at the club from his playing days.

It seems increasingly clear he was the wrong choice to be the club’s manager, however, with so many other big names out there who’d surely do a better job with this expensive squad.

More Stories Craig Burley Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.