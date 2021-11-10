“So inept it was scary” – Pundit slams Man Utd for being “frightened” against Man City

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has not held back with his brutal assessment of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils have been in desperately poor form recently, and Burley was thoroughly unimpressed with their “frightened” performance in their 2-0 home defeat against rivals Manchester City.

It was more one-sided than the score-line suggested, and it also followed Man Utd’s recent 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Watch below as Burley described United’s performance as “inept” and hit out at Solskjaer for the way he conducted himself in his post-match interview as well, suggesting that the Norwegian tactician looked lost for words at what he’d seen…

Most MUFC fans will surely agree with Burley’s assessment here, even if Solskjaer remains a popular figure at the club from his playing days.

It seems increasingly clear he was the wrong choice to be the club’s manager, however, with so many other big names out there who’d surely do a better job with this expensive squad.