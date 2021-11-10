Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley reportedly feels he could still break into the England squad for the World Cup as he considers his future at Stamford Bridge.

According to Team Talk, the 27-year-old is wanted by Newcastle United and Leeds ahead of January, and it could be that a move would be the best thing for his future as he’ll want to be playing regularly to catch the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Barkley has, however, recently been given the chance to show what he can do at Chelsea by Thomas Tuchel, so perhaps he’ll also fancy his chances of fighting his way back into the Blues’ first-team plans on a more regular basis.

Barkley was once considered one of the biggest prospects in the country during his days as a youngster at Everton, but it hasn’t quite worked out for him at Chelsea.

The England international had a decent loan spell at Aston Villa last season and that’s probably more his level at the moment, so Newcastle or Leeds makes sense as a potential destination for him.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks ahead as Chelsea are supposedly still deciding on their plans for him, according to Team Talk.