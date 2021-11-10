Tottenham players left “dead” after fierce Conte training sessions, with new manager telling players they’re overweight

Antonio Conte has reportedly made sweeping changes to the training sessions and even the food on offer to Tottenham’s players since being appointed manager.

According to reports, the Italian tactician has quickly looked to stamp down his authority by banning things like ketchup and mayonnaise, telling his players he thinks they’re overweight.

This is sure to be a bit of a culture shock at Spurs, but Conte is well known for these harsh methods, and they’ve often served him well.

Conte notably won the Premier League title in his first season in charge of Chelsea in 2016/17, and has also enjoyed plenty of success in his native Italy with both Juventus and Inter Milan.

Tottenham fans will hope the players respond well to Conte’s strict managerial style, but it’s clear a big shake-up was needed after the poor start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santo.