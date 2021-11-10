Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho was reportedly on the receiving end of a dressing room telling-off from a senior player after a recent game.

The Brazil international has been a major flop in his time at the Nou Camp, despite previously looking like one of the finest players in thee world in his position in his time in the Premier League with Liverpool.

Coutinho has recently been linked with Newcastle United by Sport, and another report from Sport on Coutinho’s dressing down from an angry team-mate will surely further fuel speculation over his future.

Even if Coutinho is clearly a long way past his best, he’s the kind of big name that could be warmly welcomed to St James’ Park at the moment.

The 29-year-old showed some signs of getting back to his best during a loan spell with Bayern Munich a couple of years ago, and he’d surely still be good enough to make an impact at a team like Newcastle.

The Magpies are under new ownership now and will want to establish themselves by showing ambition in the transfer market.

Clearly, it’s too early for them to be thinking about signing the very best players in the world at the peak of their powers, but someone like Coutinho could be a decent start.

It’s hard to imagine the former Liverpool man will be at Barca much longer, so there should be an opportunity for Newcastle to do something this January.