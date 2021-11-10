Manchester United ready to step up efforts for ideal Ralf Rangnick signing

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

The Spain international looks a hugely promising talent after catching the eye in the Bundesliga, and could undoubtedly make an impact at Man Utd right now after the struggles of summer signing Jadon Sancho, while others like Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard remain out of favour.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Red Devils look ready to step up efforts to sign Olmo, who could cost around €50million, and who could be an ideal signing alongside managerial target Ralf Rangnick.

The report notes that United are trying to get a deal done for Rangnick, who has had two spells in charge of RB Leipzig, as well as serving as the director of football for the Red Bull brand.

Rangnick could therefore be the ideal man to implement a style of play that would get the best out of Olmo at Old Trafford, though one imagines it’ll be a bit ambitious of the club to try getting both of these figures in.

Todo Fichajes also note that Olmo’s superb form in Germany has attracted interest from Barcelona, who are another club possibly set to undergo a major rebuilding process under new manager Xavi.