If Newcastle United’s fans were in any doubt as to how different their team were going to set up under Eddie Howe, they’ve finally heard from the man himself as to what he expects from his charges.

Unlike the dour style that became a feature under Steve Bruce, Howe has promised that his team will play in a way which he himself likes to watch.

That means consistent attacking, on the front foot at all times and playing with speed. Sounds a lot like the Kevin Keegan era from the 1990s, so the Toon Army best strap themselves in.