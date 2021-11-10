Wednesday morning saw the sad news that legendary former football commentator, Gerald Sinstadt, had died at the age of 91.

Though his commentating career has long since finished, Sinstadt was one of the doyens of the mic in a golden era which saw Brian Moore, Barry Davies and John Motson as his contemporaries.

Sinstadt’s dulcet tones authored many an important moment, and he had that wonderful skill of not over egging the pudding.

So many commentators appear to feel the need to go way over the top in their narration. Not Sinstadt.

One of Liverpool’s greatest European nights will always be associated with him.

Who can forget his immortal line “super sub strikes again” as David Fairclough scored the goal which saw off St. Etienne in the European Cup at Anfield.

There were many other highlights, including a 5-3 win for West Bromwich Albion at Manchester United, that just wouldn’t be the same without his voice alongside the footage.

All at CaughtOffside send our condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.