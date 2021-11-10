West Ham lining up transfer swoop for son of big-name manager

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for Hellas Verona striker Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form in Serie A in recent times and it now looks like the Hammers hope to swoop for him when the transfer window opens in January.

Simeone looks a top talent who could add some much-needed spark and goal threat to David Moyes’ side, with West Ham slightly overly reliant on Michail Antonio in recent times.

Simeone has nine goals in eleven Serie A games this season, including a brace against Juventus.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool already in talks over potential transfer to replace Mohamed Salah
Man United star may have played his LAST game for the club after major transfer revelation
Barcelona star reprimanded in dressing room by angry team-mate amid Newcastle transfer rumours

It seems clear the Argentine could flourish in the Premier League if given the chance, so West Ham would do well to snap him up quickly.

Otherwise, it wouldn’t be surprising if other big clubs started to take a serious look at Simeone in the near future.

More Stories David Moyes Diego Simeone Giovanni Simeone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.