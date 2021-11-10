West Ham are reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for Hellas Verona striker Giovanni Simeone, the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form in Serie A in recent times and it now looks like the Hammers hope to swoop for him when the transfer window opens in January.

Simeone looks a top talent who could add some much-needed spark and goal threat to David Moyes’ side, with West Ham slightly overly reliant on Michail Antonio in recent times.

Simeone has nine goals in eleven Serie A games this season, including a brace against Juventus.

It seems clear the Argentine could flourish in the Premier League if given the chance, so West Ham would do well to snap him up quickly.

Otherwise, it wouldn’t be surprising if other big clubs started to take a serious look at Simeone in the near future.