An announcement appears imminent for Steven Gerrard to take over the manager’s job at Aston Villa, in what would be a real coup for the Midlands-based side.

It isn’t yet clear who would join him in the role, but were potential discussions to conclude successfully, Gerrard’s ex-Liverpool colleague, Gary McAllister, would appear to be a contender.

TalkSPORT pundit, Darren Gough, believes that such an appointment would be a master stroke because of the Scot’s previous experience at the club.