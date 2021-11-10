An announcement appears imminent for Steven Gerrard to take over the manager’s job at Aston Villa, in what would be a real coup for the Midlands-based side.
It isn’t yet clear who would join him in the role, but were potential discussions to conclude successfully, Gerrard’s ex-Liverpool colleague, Gary McAllister, would appear to be a contender.
TalkSPORT pundit, Darren Gough, believes that such an appointment would be a master stroke because of the Scot’s previous experience at the club.
???????: “His assistant, Gary McAllister, has been at #AVFC. He knows the club!”
????: “That counts for nothing!” ?
? Goughie & Andy ????? over whether revisiting a club makes a difference. pic.twitter.com/6uouTt57cZ
