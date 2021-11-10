Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he’s a big fan of Jarrod Bowen as the West Ham star took the chance to impress in his audition against the Reds at the weekend.

The Hammers surprisingly beat Liverpool 3-2 in a thrilling contest at the London Stadium, with Bowen one of the star performers on the day.

Liverpool have been linked several times with Bowen recently, with the 24-year-old certainly looking like he’d fit the style of play at Anfield.

Amid the transfer rumours, Klopp himself has hinted at an interest by making it clear how much he likes Bowen and how closely he’s followed his development in recent times.

“I like Bowen a lot,” the German tactician is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“He made his way up from Hull and took not too long to show exactly what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He made big steps.”

Bowen would surely be a useful signing for LFC in the near future as Sadio Mane is not getting any younger and has been a little less consistent over the last year or so.

There’s not an obvious reason for Bowen to leave West Ham, however, with David Moyes doing a hugely impressive job to turn the east Londoners into contenders for a top four place.