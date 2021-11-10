Sevilla defender Jules Kounde reportedly remains a target for both Chelsea and Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window.

The talented young France international has been hugely impressive in La Liga in recent times, and it seems inevitable that he’ll earn a big move before too long.

Sevilla now fear that the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd could be ready to trigger his €80million release clause this winter, according to AS.

If it does end up being a choice between these two clubs, Kounde surely has to opt for the move to Stamford Bridge over accepting an offer from Old Trafford.

Kounde looks like he could have a great career ahead of him, but if he goes to United he risks becoming the latest in a long line of big names to flop for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at United remains in some doubt after a dreadful recent run of form, and it’s easy to see why the club might be after a signing like Kounde to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Chelsea, by contrast, look the real deal under Thomas Tuchel, with the Blues winning the Champions League last season and now sitting top of the Premier League table.

Kounde could become part of a great team if he moves to west London, where he’d also be a particularly useful purchase at the moment due to doubts over Antonio Rudiger’s future.

The Germany international has been a key player for Tuchel, but is nearing the end of his contract, with little sign of a resolution being imminent.

Kounde could also be an ideal young player to bring in to replace the ageing Thiago Silva, who surely can’t have that much longer left at this level.

Choosing this hapless United side over Chelsea would be a huge mistake for Kounde, but it will be interesting to see if the player himself ends up seeing it that way.