Liverpool already in talks over potential transfer to replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are reportedly already working on a potential transfer deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele amid fears over Mohamed Salah’s future.

The France international is nearing the end of his contract at Barca, and Liverpool are trying to convince him to choose a move to Anfield instead of staying at the Nou Camp, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report adds that this comes as Liverpool struggle to tie star player Salah down to a new contract, with the club’s board not currently willing to give in to the Egypt international’s wage demands.

Dembele could be an intriguing signing to fill the void left by Salah, with the former Borussia Dortmund attacker once considered one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

It’s not really worked out for Dembele at Barcelona so far, though Todo Fichajes state that new manager Xavi is keen to keep hold of the 24-year-old.

Liverpool could be a good move for the player, however, as the style of play might be better suited to his strengths and could help him revive his career.

LFC fans, however, would surely much rather see their club keep hold of Salah instead, with the Reds front-man looking one of the most in-form players in world football this season.