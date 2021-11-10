He’s been in the business of football management for 41 years, and Neil Warnock might now be close to finally calling it a day.

His 16th club, Middlesbrough, dispensed with his services by mutual consent at the weekend, after a creditable 1-1 draw at third-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Talking to Jim White and Simon Jordan on their talkSPORT radio show, Warnock hinted that it could be his last act, given that the fans and players provided him with one of his most moving moments in management, and it would therefore represent the perfect time to bow out.

With the record for most promotions in England (eight), maybe there could be one more challenge left for him, because football will be the poorer without Neil Warnock.