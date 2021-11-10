Video: Young Newcastle fan gets her reward after waiting 12 hours to meet Eddie Howe

It took 12 hours of waiting in the freezing cold, but for one young Newcastle United fan, it was all worth it.

On Tuesday, Eddie Howe took his first training session at the club but with so much work to do,  he spent around 12 hours inside Darsley Park.

It was pitch black when he left, and his car whizzed past a handful of fans that had been congregating just outside.

Fortunately, the car backed up and Howe got out to happily have his photo taken.

