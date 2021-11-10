Newcastle United‘s new manager Eddie Howe is reportedly eyeing up a long list of big names as transfer targets for the club this January.

The Magpies are sure to spend big on revamping their squad following their recent Saudi takeover, with Howe likely to be keen to put his own stamp on this squad after taking over from Steve Bruce.

A report from the Mirror now states that Newcastle have as many as five big names on their list of January targets, including two Manchester United players.

This shows Newcastle’s ambition as they look to rebuild the club in much the same way that Manchester City did when they were taken over in 2008.

See below for the big names on Newcastle’s list of winter targets…

Donny van de Beek

The first Man Utd player on the list is Donny van de Beek, who has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford.

Despite this, it’s clear the Netherlands international has plenty of potential, having previously looked an elite young talent during his Ajax days.

Other big clubs like Barcelona have been linked with an interest in Van de Beek, who will surely have it in him to prove the Red Devils wrong once he moves on after this difficult spell in Manchester.

Jesse Lingard

Another potential MUFC raid could be for Jesse Lingard, who has also been rather unfairly left out of the first-team in recent times.

Lingard showed his immense quality when given the chance with loan club West Ham last season, and he could surely do a job for Newcastle right now.

Various recent transfer rumours suggest that Lingard wants out of United and won’t sign a new contract, so the club will surely cash in on him this January if Howe and co. come calling.