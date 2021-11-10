Once the winter transfer window opens on January 1, there’s likely to be interest surrounding a number of players, particularly those who are out of contract at the end of the season.

Whilst Kieran Trippier isn’t thought to necessarily be angling for a move back to the Premier League, it appears that his services are much sought after.

Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, told BBC Radio Five Live: “I hear from Atletico Madrid that Newcastle are really interested in getting Trippier and they have started negotiations with his people.

“I’m not sure if they will get him or not.”

It’s believed that Manchester United have long been admirers of the player, and they too could consider making a move for him in the new year.

Both Premier League giants have issues at the back that Trippier could almost certainly solve.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has failed to convince at Old Trafford, and if the Red Devils were to acquire Trippier, it would almost certainly spell the end of Wan-Bissaka’s United career.

Newcastle’s defence has long been questionable, and will arguably be the first area that new manager, Eddie Howe, will want to strengthen.

Playing on the front foot with attacking wing-backs has always been Howe’s preferred style, and if Trippier can be persuaded by the new project at St. James Park, there’s a place for him.